An artist’s impression of the new primary school in Fradley

Parents who have applied for a place at a new primary school in Fradley are being invited to an information session.

Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School is due to open in September 2022.

Parents who have applied for nursery or reception places can find out more information at the event at John Taylor School from 10am to midday on 8th January.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an opportunity for parents to meet each other and for perspective parents to learn more about the school and how to apply. “They will meet headteacher designate Chrissie Allen, our new chair of governors Tony Stainer and the rest of the project team.” Fradley Park Primary and Nursery School spokesperson

For more details visit the school website.