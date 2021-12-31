Two local organisations have been boosted by funding from a Lichfield retailer.

The 6th Lichfield Scouts have been given £1,000 by Central England Co-op to improve their hut, while Streethay Primary School was awarded £940 to help develop a garden and forest school.

The money was given out from the company’s Community Dividend Fund.

Charles Trivett, from 6th Lichfield Scouts, said:

“In September a new section was set up to cater for four and five-year-olds, known as Squirrel Scouts.Because the section is so new and the needs of the children are different from older members of the Scout movement, there has been a lot of investment to prepare our headquarters. “This grant has enabled us to complete a full health and safety check for Squirrels, provide a proper storage cupboard to store all their fun activity materials and get suitable storage boxes for all the craft equipment.” Charles Trivett

To apply to the Community Dividend Fund, members need to provide evidence of the activities carried out by eligible groups and how the funding will provide impact.

Jim Watts, society secretary, said:

“Our relaunched fund aligns with our new society purpose to create a sustainable society for all and we are delighted to share these funds with these amazing groups and cannot wait to see how they use it to benefit their local community.” Jim Watts

People can find out the full criteria and how to apply for funding by visiting the Central England Co-op website.