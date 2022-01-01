Theatre bosses have thanked audiences and for helping the Lichfield Garrick through a “very difficult season”.

The Lichfield Garrick

Uncertainty and closures due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis have caused challenges for theatres and venues up and down the country.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said they were hopeful of a brighter 2022.

“We would like to thank all of our audiences for their ongoing support during the festive period. “This has been a very difficult season for us and our industry as a whole. “We look forward to a better and brighter 2022.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Much of the theatre’s year was disrupted due to the pandemic, with shows only resuming in May.