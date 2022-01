Lunar Lecture logo

A lecture series in Lichfield will launch again in 2022 with a talk on the early years of industrialisation in the West Midlands.

Dr Malcolm Dick will give the talk as Erasmus Darwin House hosts the latest in the online Lunar Lecture programme.

Perceptions of Pollution: Early Industrialisation in the West Midlands Region will take place at 7.30pm on 18th January.

Tickets are £6 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.