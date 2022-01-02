A bumper crowd saw Chasetown FC kick off 2022 with a point from their entertaining home draw against Bedworth United.

Danny O’Callagan scores for Chasetown against Bedworth. Picture: Dave Birt

In front of their second highest league attendance ever – 923 – The Scholars had a great chance to open the scoring with a well worked move. Danny O’Callaghan and Joey Butlin combined to set Liam Kirton clear but Samuel Lomax pulled off a top save low to his left.

In form Bedworth were inches away from taking the lead when Liam Lockett beat Curtis Pond only for the ball to strike the upright.

Both sides had penalty appeals waved away and then it was Chasetown’s turn to strike the frame of the goal when O’Callaghan’s header came back off the post.

The visitors broke the stalemate in first half stoppage time when Ryan Nesbitt fired past Pond.

But Chasetown levelled four minutes after the interval as O’Callaghan flicked home a Kris Taylor corner kick.

Lomax then made two more saves to deny O’Callaghan and Butlin as the home side put further pressure on the visitors’ goal.

Both keepers were having games to remember – and Pond denied an almost certain Bedworth goal midway through the half.

In the end, neither side could force a winner despite both sides going all out for the three points.