Passengers in Lichfield using the West Coast Main Line are being warned of disruption to train services due to drainage upgrades.

Works taking place on the West Coast Main Line. Picture: Network Rail

Work is scheduled to take place between Milton Keynes and Rugby from 4th to 12th January.

Network Rail say it will prevent rain from flooding tracks and causing delays.

But Avanti West Coast services will have 25 minutes added to their journey, while London Northwestern Railway will run fewer services while the work takes place.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:

“This major work on the West Coast main line is vital to protect it from the risk of future flooding. “We always try to do our work with the least disruption to passengers as possible, and during this project we can keep people on the move by using a diversionary route. “However, there will be fewer services, longer journey times and some passengers may need to change trains, so I’d urge people to please check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.”

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: