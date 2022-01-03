The Sound of Springsteen

The hits of Bruce Springsteen will be coming to the Lichfield Garrick when a show stops off in the city.

The Sound of Springsteen will be on stage on 14th January.

A spokesperson said:

“With a passion for the work of The Boss, this eight-piece tribute brings their years of live performances and recording to rock you with Bruce Springsteen’s greatest hits and deep cuts. “With songs like Born In The USA, Glory Days, Streets of Philadelphia and many more, this is a night of passion for Springsteen.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.