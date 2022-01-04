Coronavirus vaccination card

Health chiefs are urging people to get vaccinated as coronavirus case rates continue to be at an all time high across Staffordshire.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen numbers reach 1,000 per 100,000 people.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said vaccination and booster jabs were the best way of preventing serious illness from Covid-19.

“The festive period is a busy time and this may have caused some people to delay getting their vaccine, but it really is so important that people don’t risk becoming seriously ill in the New Year. “More people than ever before can now get their Covid-19 vaccine or booster, and research has shown that the booster dose of the vaccine offers good protection against the new Omicron variant, which is currently spreading rapidly and seeing case rates rise higher than ever before. “If you are still in need of your vaccine or booster, please do not delay getting yourself protected any longer.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccine appointments can be booked via www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine and local walk-in clinic information can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.