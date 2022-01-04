Lichfield City FC saw their first game of 2022 abandoned after a serious injury to one of their players.

Jamie Elkes. Picture: Lichfield City FC

An entertaining game at Romulus stood at 4-4 when Jamie Elkes suffered a problem with his knee after making a clearance.

With an ambulance called, the referee made the decision to abandon the Midland Football League Division One game.

It had been a lively encounter as both sides looked to start 2022 with a win.

Romulus had struck first when a long throw eventually saw Owen Watkins fire past James Beeson with ten minutes on the clock.

Luke Childs sent a strike wide and Kyle Patterson saw a header saved as Lichfield looked to respond.

The equaliser eventually came when Jack Edwards cut in from the left on 19 minutes to power the ball past Romulus keeper Josh Benton.

Beeson was forced to save a couple of headers and a long range shot as both sides continued to trade chances.

But it was Lichfield who got their noses in front ten minutes before the interval when Childs saw a shot blocked but his follow up found its way past Benton.

Childs was enjoying a bright first half and saw a long distance effort saved by the home keeper before the break.

Beeson was forced into action early in the second period as he tipped a header over the bar.

City extended their lead when Patterson was fouled in the box and Dan Lomas continued his fine form from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 on 53 minutes

The game looked to be out of sight two minutes later when Sam Fitzgerald added a fourth goal for Lichfield.

But Romulus gave themselves a lifeline when Kory Burke found the top corner on 68 minutes – before things immediately got even better for the hosts as Deshon Carty made it 4-3 shortly afterwards.

The game looked to be set for a frantic last 15 minutes when Watkins netted to level the encounter.

But the injury to Elkes saw the game paused for 15 minutes before the fixture was eventually abandoned.