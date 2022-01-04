Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding develop activities to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Funding of between £750 and £10,000 is available from the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund.

The fund has been created by Arts Council England with National Lottery support.

A spokesperson said:

“The fund is open to voluntary and community organisations with charitable aims and working towards a common goal which does not have to be based solely around arts and culture. “This could include youth groups, parent and carer groups and volunteer organisations.”

Applications close on 28th February. For more details visit The Community Foundation for Staffordshire website.