Plans have been drawn up to carry out renovation work on the interior of an historic building in Lichfield.

As well as some reconfiguration at the Master’s House at St John’s Hospital without the Barrs, the work would also include acoustic soundproofing, glazing improvements and internal wall insulation.

The building is attached to the west end of the chapel. A heritage statement accompanying the planning application says:

“The Master’s House building has had several iterations. Originally it was a medieval hall for canons and pilgrims that was enlarged into a house for the Master. “Edward Maynard was appointed Master in 1719 and proceeded to make significant alterations. “The building was known to be in a very poor state at the time. The west front of the building reflects the goals of the Georgian period for compositional simplicity and large regularised windows. “Internally. large Tudor rooms were subdivided to facilitate the reordering aims around a central staircase. To the south side an entrance hall and kitchen was added. “It is at this time the timber paneling was introduced to the dining room. The building remained in this configuration until the 1950s.” Heritage statement

The Master’s House was subdivided during the 1980s to create two flats on the top floor.

“An element of the significance of the Master’s House lies in the fact it is an intrinsic part of a institution that dates back to medieval years for the hospital and to Tudor years for the school that became Lichfield Grammar School which became today’s Kind Edward VI School. “The design proposals and repairs led by conservation practice that is sympathetic and appropriate to a heritage asset with Grade I listed status. “The proposals seek to repair the historic fabric where there are defects. They also seek to improve the thermal performance of the envelope and noise reduction to the second floor to come closer to the expectations and requirements of the 21st Century.” Heritage statement

