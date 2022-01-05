An actress says she had “the best time” in Lichfield as the curtain came down on the city’s annual pantomime.

Maria Conneely (centre) in the Lichfield Garrick pantomime

Maria Conneely starred as Lizzie in the All New Adventures of Peter Pan at the Lichfield Garrick.

But after a number of shows at other venues across the country were disrupted during the festive period, she told her social media followers:

“What a miracle that we managed to get through our run without a single cancelled show. “To say I had the best time would be an understatement – I’m missing everyone so much already.” Maria Conneely

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick added: