A new campaign has launched in a bid to encourage more people across Lichfield and Burntwood to become foster families.

County council figures reveal that 180 new homes will need to be found for young people over the next three years, with a particular gap for families to care for teenagers and sibling groups.

Among those urging people to attend information events this month are Nicola Clay and her husband Jonathan.

Nicola and Jonathan Clay

With two grown-up daughters, the couple decided to being fostering in 2019 and have already cared for a baby for 16 months.

Nicola said:

“We decided to foster as we wanted a change of career and a new challenge to work on together. “After more than 30 years in education, I still wanted to support children in some way if I could. Our own children are grown up and in higher education, which means we now have the time and the space to make a difference to the lives of other children. “Our girls attended an initial fostering information evening along with us and came home saying, ‘mum we’ve got to do this’. “Having a foster child to look after has been both the most rewarding and, at times, the most difficult thing we have done. Seeing the baby we cared for and with whom we are still in regular contact grow and develop so happily, made the challenges all the more worthwhile. “Since embarking on our fostering experience, many people including friends, family members and work colleagues have said that it is something they have considered doing. “To them, and to anyone else who may be hesitating, I think we would say – just take that first step and find out more. It may well be one of the most important steps you ever take.” Nicola Clay

People interested in becoming a foster carer can find out more about information events taking place by visiting www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk or calling 0800 169 2061.

“Fostering makes a real difference to the lives of children”

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said: