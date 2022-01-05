People are being urged to stay “extra vigilant” against the risks of spreading Covid as positive case rates continue to rise in Staffordshire.

The current figure is at 1,700 per 100,000 people – up from the previous record high of 1,000 last week.

County health leaders say the increase is linked to the more transmissible Omicron variant and increased mixing over the festive period.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said that current issues with shortages of PCR and lateral flow tests meant people should take as much care as possible.

“Even with more residents vaccinated, case rates being so high runs the risk of more people needing to isolate which could affect essential services such as health and social care, so please ensure you’re doing everything possible to lower the risk to you and others, especially if you are unable to get tested due to the current national shortages. “People who have had their booster jab have good protection against Omicron, so please make a New Year’s resolution to protect yourself and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Coronavirus vaccine appointments can be booked via www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine and local walk-in clinic information can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.