A Lichfield toy shop is backing an appeal to support people living in Afghanistan.

The Entertainer is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Christian Aid’s Afghanistan Appeal.

As well as fundraising, the retailer also hopes families will learn more about the current landscape in the country.

Families are being invited to pick up colouring sheets from the store or download them online.

For every one completed and submitted in shops or via the company’s Facebook page, The Entertainer will donate £1 to Christian Aid.

“All donations will help provide families across Afghanistan with emergency food, shelter and blankets.” The Entertainer spokesperson

The company’s founder and executive chairman Gary Grant has already made a £25,000 donation to the campaign.

The appeal runs from 6th to 23rd January. More details are available online.