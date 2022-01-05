People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to throw on their walking boots and take on an outdoor challenge later this year.

The finish line for The National Forest Trek at the National Memorial Arboretum

The National Forest Trek will see participants weave through one, two or three day treks through the Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire countryside.

The full route sees walkers cross the finish line at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

Among those taking part in this year’s event – which takes place in September – will be the arboretum’s interim lead, Mark Ellis, who completed the full 75 mile National Forest Trek last year as well.

“It’s a chance to escape everyday life for three days in the great outdoors where I can reconnect with nature, with myself, and with my fellow trekkers. “During the day, everyone is walking at their own pace and you could walk alongside many different people for a few miles at a time. “At night back at the campsite, I always look forward to catching up with those I have met along the way for a bite to eat or a restorative drink. “So many people have been putting off adventures for so long now, why not try the one right on our doorstep?” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

The challenge will run between 9th and 11th September and registration is now open for teams and individuals at www.nationalforesttrek.co.uk.

The National Forest Trek was created by the National Forest Company, the National Memorial Arboretum and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Benevolent Fund.

As well as an entry fee, trekkers are asked to fundraise a minimum donation to support the work of the three charities.