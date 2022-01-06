People aged over 50 are being invited to stay active with a series of sports sessions in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Walking football for men and women takes place between 11am and midday on Wednesdays at Beacon Park.

Sessions are £2.50, with the first one free.

Players in Burntwood can also get in on the action with sessions from 1pm to 2pm on Tuesdays, while an informal kick about takes place on Fridays from midday to 1pm with a competitive group playing between 1pm and 2pm.

Cricket players can also get their fix with a walking version of the sport held in the sports hall at Burntwood Leisure Centre between 2.30pm and 4pm and is also £2.50 per session.

For more details on the sessions visit the Active Lichfield website.