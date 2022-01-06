Co-op’s Irresistible range mince pies

A Lichfield retailer’s festive charity campaign has helped create more than half a million meals to help prevent people going hungry over Christmas.

Throughout November and December, money was donated to FareShare Midlands every time shoppers bought a product from Central England Co-op’s Irresistible range.

Hannah Gallimore, the company’s social change manager, thanked shoppers for their support.

“It is so heart-warming to see the generosity of our customers and members shine through once again by helping to create an incredible 500,000 meals for FareShare Midlands at a time when it is receiving such high levels of demand. “Our long-standing relationship with FareShare has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and, as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need. “Christmas is the time of goodwill to all, and our shoppers have once again showed that by supporting us and FareShare Midlands over the festive season. “But, most importantly, so many families in need have been handed a vital boost at a special time of year – a boost they otherwise might not have had.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

Simone Connolly, director for FareShare Midlands, said: