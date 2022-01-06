Bosses at a Lichfield travel agent say they have seen an increase in bookings since a “sensible decision” was taken to change Covid testing requirements.

The Government has removed the need to take a test before returning to the UK from tomorrow (7th January).

From Sunday, travellers will also be able to take a lateral flow test rater than a PCR for their day two test after returning.

Oliver Broad, from Boley Park-based RB Collection, said the news had already seen an increase in people looking to book trips abroad:

“We are pleased to hear of the sensible decision by the government to simplify covid testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers this week. “This is a great news for holidaymakers as it reduced the cost and hassle for everyone when going on holiday. The previous requirements had created a major barrier and made customers nervous about travelling, even though those who did enjoy holidays returned with glowing reports and nothing but praise for hoteliers, tour guides and airlines taking good care of them. “We have already seen an increase in calls and bookings following the announcement which is much needed in the travel industry after a devastating two years.” Oliver Broad, RB Collection

Mr Broad said that restrictions had put the travel industry under severe strain.