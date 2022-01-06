An MP has branded the vaccination booking system in Lichfield and Burntwood as “unsatisfactory and very confusing” for local people.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant’s comments after he wrote to health chiefs to seek clarification on why residents were being forced to travel further afield to access jabs and boosters.

The Conservative MP said:

“The problem is that, until recently, no location in the Lichfield area has been listed on the national booking system with people from Lichfield and Burntwood being forced to travel to Tamworth or much further afield for their booster shots. “This is unsatisfactory and very confusing, though Burntwood’s new Greenwood Health Centre is now finally on the national bookings website.” Michael Fabricant MP

Lynn Millar, from Staffordshire and Stoke Clinical Commissioning Group said some appointments were still being made available through local channels rather than the nationwide system.

“The Primary Care Networks are still operating within Lichfield, but are using a local booking solution where patients are sent an invite to book into a local clinic. “They don’t operate on the national booking system which is why you won’t be able to see the clinics. However, all those over 18 who are not yet vaccinated should be receiving invitations. “They have clinics planned at Whittington on 19th January, and Curborough on 13th and 27th January. “There is also a clinic being planned week commencing on 23rd January, though details are to be confirmed.” Lynn Millar

She added that some Burntwood sessions were now available on the national booking system.

“We have asked to open these clinics to walk ins as well to make it as accessible as possible. “There are two new pharmacy sites currently going through an approval process to be set up from the middle of January who will also be on the national booking system and offering walk ins within Lichfield. “Our targeted vaccination team also have a walk in planned at Lichfield Fire Station on 21st January.” Lynn Millar

Mr Fabricant welcomed the news but said more still needed to be done to ensure people in Lichfield and Burntwood can access vaccinations.