Supermarkets in Lichfield and Burntwood have been part of a campaign which saw thousands of meals donated to local organisations as part of a bid to cut food waste over the festive period.

Aldi said more than 18,250 meals had been donated across Lichfield, helping to reach a national total of 550,000 as unsold fresh and chilled food was handed over on both Christmas Even and New Year’s Eve.

The initiative is part of the retailer’s partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Mary Dunn, managing director for corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said:

“The festive season is always a hard time for people affected by food poverty, so we are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing causes in Staffordshire this Christmas.” Mary Dunn, Aldi UK

As part of the partnership with Neighbourly, Aldi introduced community donation points in all stores last year.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: