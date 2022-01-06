Lichfield Cathedral

A volunteers fair is being held at Lichfield Cathedral later this month.

It is being organised in partnership with Support Staffordshire and will see more than 25 local organisations on hand to discuss the opportunities they have.

The event will take place between 2pm and 4pm on 18th January.

Among the charities looking for volunteers will be the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire Network for Mental Health, Prison Fellowship and Erasmus Darwin House, as well as the cathedral itself.

Canon Gregory Platten from Lichfield Cathedral, who has helped to organise the volunteers fair, said: