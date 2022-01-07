Ain't No Disco
Ain’t No Disco

Indie and rock hits will be dished up at a Lichfield venue this weekend.

Ain’t No Disco will take to the stage at The Feathers Inn tomorrow (8th January).

Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.

Leave a comment

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *