Indie and rock hits will be dished up at a Lichfield venue this weekend.
Ain’t No Disco will take to the stage at The Feathers Inn tomorrow (8th January).
Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.
Tell us what you think! Your views help us to understand what we're doing well, what we could do better and what more you might like to see from us.
Enjoying our independent community journalism? Donate now to help meet our costs.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Indie and rock hits will be dished up at a Lichfield venue this weekend.
Ain’t No Disco will take to the stage at The Feathers Inn tomorrow (8th January).
Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.