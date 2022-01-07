Police are appealing for information after an attempt to break into a van in Lichfield.

Two men were disturbed on Cherry Orchard just after midnight yesterday (6th January) as they were trying to get into a white Citroen Berlingo van.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The offenders managed to snap the lock on the driver’s door before they fled the area in the direction of Upper St John Street.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 002 of 6th January.