Progress will be made on redeveloping land previously earmarked for Friarsgate over the next 12 months, the leader of Lichfield District Council has vowed.
The land on the now rebranded Birmingham Road Site has sat empty since the demise of the long-awaited project after more than a decade of planning.
But Cllr Doug Pullen says the land – a large portion of which remains boarded up around the former Tempest Ford site – has not been forgotten about, insisting progress will be made during 2022.
And he added that it would be on his shoulders if redevelopment of the area did not come to fruition in the long term.
“The headline for the coming 12 months is that residents will see visible progress on the Birmingham Road Site as things start happening.
“The area clearly needs sorting, but we are expecting details to come to cabinet in February that will give a clearer indication of timeframes.
“We do know that what residents want is a cinema, food and beverage outlets and open space, but in order to support those we need residential to be part of the mix, but I am keen to see that limited to only as much as is needed.
“We’ll hopefully be able to confirm the exact mix over the next three to six months.
“The good thing about democracy and accountability is that if we don’t deliver what we want to then people can vote me out.
“If I fail to deliver, then it’s on my shoulders.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The Conservative leader said there would also be clear movement on the car parking element of the Lichfield city centre masterplan over the coming year.
He highlighted how installation of electric vehicle charging points and a variable messaging system would be high on the agenda.
“Visiting is a high-end experience”
Cllr Pullen also pointed to plans to “enhance the city as a home of events and festivals” after revealing that footfall at the end of 2021 was higher than it had been pre-pandemic.
“We know high streets are changing, but we are in a strong position in Lichfield with the cathedral and other attractions.
“Visiting Lichfield is an experience, but our role is to enhance the good stuff and make sure that visiting is a high-end experience.
“We want to see our events and festivals turn tourist day trippers into long weekenders who will go across the district and spend their money.
“Lichfield district has been dealt a fantastic hand on the visitor economy, but we need to capitalise on it.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
We could have this as the “entertainment” part of Lichfield, with a cinema, bowling, crazy golf type complex, with some places to eat and drink.
A good news story to start the year with!
It’s also really good to see that festivals and events are being supported and welcomed – as it happens we have a lot planned for 2022!
Lichfield seems to be getting enormous amounts of new housing without any improvements in local infrastructure.
Pigs might have wings
