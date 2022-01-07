Blood donor dog Alfie

Dog owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to turn their animals into lifesavers by becoming blood donors.

Pet Blood Bank UK is holding sessions at Pool House Vets in Lichfield.

The charity says every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other animals.

A spokesperson said:

“Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. “However, with only 30% of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic. “We also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs and Weimaraners.” Pet Blood Bank UK spokesperson

To be a donor dogs must weigh more than 25kg, be between one and eight years old and be fit and healthy.

“It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic. The donation itself only takes five to ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes. “Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. “They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.” Pet Blood Bank UK spokesperson

Anyone interested in registering their dog to donate or booking an appointment for a future session can visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.