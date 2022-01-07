Talks are taking place to ensure Lichfield and Burntwood residents can easily access Covid vaccinations locally, the area’s MP has said.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Michael Fabricant had previously branded the current booking system as “unsatisfactory and very confusing” after being given an explanation over why people were having to travel outside the district for their jabs.

But the Conservative MP says he has now been told that many smaller vaccination centres are deliberately being left off the list of options when people book – and has asked ministers to rethink the criteria.

Michael Fabricant

“The Government’s list of Covid vaccination centres is not complete – they insist on each centre having the capacity of 1,000 jabs per week. “There are many smaller centres some of which are walk in throughout the West Midlands, but which are not listed on the national database. That is why some of my constituents in Lichfield and Burntwood have been directed far afield to Sandwell and central Birmingham for their inoculations. “I am now in discussions with ministers at the Department of Health to see whether the threshold for vaccination centres to be included in the national booking service can be reduced to 500 vaccinations per week.” Michael Fabricant MP

Details on the smaller local vaccination centres across Staffordshire are available online. The national booking system for jabs is available here.