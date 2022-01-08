Three second half goals were enough to secure a 4-1 victory for Lichfield City FC over Racing Club Warwick.

Ivor Green’s side, with new signing Spencer Gunnell amongst their ranks, netted four for the second league game in succession – or third if the abandoned game against Romulus is taken into account.

A cagey first half saw chances at a premium, with Joe Hartshorne sending a strike wide early on and the visitors seeing a header drop over the bar.

James Beeson made a good save as Racing Club Warwick looked to get their noses in front.

But it was Lichfield who would strike first ten minutes before the break when Jack Edwards’ shot was turned home from close range by Calvin Camara.

The visitors levelled minutes later though when Miracle Okafor was gifted a free header which he steered past Beeson.

Lichfield looked to re-establish their lead in the second period with Hartshorne firing wide and Dan Lomas seeing a shot saved.

The second City goal eventually came in style on 73 minutes when Edwards beat two players before lifting the ball over Warwick keeper Dan Crane.

It was 3-1 just minutes later when Sam Fitzgerald shot found the bottom corner of the net.

The game was wrapped up seven minutes from time when Edwards was fouled and Lomas once again made no mistake from the resulting spot kick.