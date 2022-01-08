The ribbon being cut at The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach studio in Burntwood

The ribbon has been cut on a new yoga studio in Burntwood.

The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach is based at Swan Island and welcomed Cllr Barry Gwilt, chairman of Lichfield District Council, and Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council for the opening ceremony.

Owner Susan Jackson, a qualified yoga teacher and life coach, said she was pleased to be welcoming clients to her new premises.

“The primary aim of the studio is supporting people to improve their mental health and wellbeing, not just enjoying the physical benefits yoga can offer. “We’re creating a warm, friendly, non-judgemental environment where people can genuinely relax and focus on taking time for themselves. “It’s something quite different that we’re bringing to the area and the response from local people in Burntwood about the opening has blown me away.” Susan Jackson

For more details, visit The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach website.