Trading Standards officials are urging people across Staffordshire not to fall victim to scams linked to dieting and weight loss.

With many looking to shake off the Christmas excess, residents are being warned about diet pills, vitamins and other formulas that might be advertised online.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team said people should also beware of any items claiming to have “immunity boosting” or “detox” capabilities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards, said:

“For many of us the new year is a time when we make promises to improve our health and wellbeing, lose weight or get fit. To help with this we can often be tempted with special offers or trials and products offering instant results. “This isn’t always a good idea. It’s important to remember that many of these diet and detox supplements advertised don’t work and certainly won’t help you to lose weight. “Many of them are promoted through social media websites and in some cases can be harmful to your health. “We’re simply reminding people to be careful with the products they’re buying online and not to rush in buying items that will leave them out of pocket.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report businesses who are selling false or misleading dietary products bu contacting Citizens Advice or calling 0808 223 1133.