Families are being invited to learn more about sustainability in a new educational initiative being launched across Staffordshire.

How On Earth is an online scheme which encourages all ages to find out more about the issues surrounding climate change.

Staffordshire County Council’s community learning service says weekly activities will help spark conversations about how small changes can help the planet.

Free earning packs will be delivered to parents and carers weekly, featuring ideas such as how to plan waste-free picnics and upcycling projects.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“We know that parents, carers and their children will learn so much about these crucially important issues that are affecting all of us, in a fun and exciting way. ” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The new online initiative begins at 11am on 15th January, but sessions will be recorded, so families can catch up with the activities to suit them.

For more information or to reserve a place visit www.staffordshirecommunitylearning.org.uk/climate-change or email communitylearning@staffordshire.gov.uk.