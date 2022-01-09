An intrepid grandmother is calling on adventure seekers to make a difference by joining a St Giles Hospice fundraising trek.

Haley Stone

Haley Stone is already thinking about which adventure she wants to try next after tackling a two-day Cornish Coastal Challenge last September.

The 56-year-old, who is married with a daughter and two grandchildren, decided to join a group trekking from Harlyn Bay to St Agnes to thank the St Giles Hospice community nursing team for supporting her father after he was diagnosed with dementia.

She managed to raise £815 from her walk to support the hospice’s work caring for local people and their families living with a terminal illness.

“I would urge anyone to have a go – it was a fabulous experience, absolutely brilliant. “The coastal walk around Cornwall was just beautiful and I really enjoyed pushing myself to complete the challenge. I had such a wonderful time that I’m already thinking of doing it again or maybe tackling Mount Snowdon. “You get such an amazing feeling of accomplishment when you finish the trek, it’s quite magical and quite an emotional moment.” Haley Stone

Haley has previously worked as a transport manager at St Giles, but when her father, Doug Birt, was diagnosed with dementia she saw first hand the work of the community nursing team before his death in 2017.

“Going on the trek was a way to pay St Giles back and say thank you for the fabulous care that they gave him. Years later I’m still friends with two of the nurses – they were lovely. “I did the trek because I wanted to spread the message that St Giles is not just somewhere people go to die, it’s a place where everybody is focused upon improving the quality of life, however long you have left.” Haley Stone

In 2022, St Giles will be running a series of charity adventures both in the UK and abroad in partnership with Discover Adventure, offering fundraisers the opportunity to tackle a trek on foot or by bike to raise funds to support its care services.

The challenges include a Northern Lights Trek through Iceland, an Arctic Adventure through Finland, and a Three Peaks Weekend in the Yorkshire Dales.

Cornish Coastal Challenges, London to Paris bike rides, and Snowdon by Night adventures will also be taking place.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“If you’ve made a new year’s resolution to get fit or to challenge yourself, or if you’ve just decided to try something new, then we’d love to hear from you. “Whether you already support St Giles and are looking for a new way to raise funds or someone who has never encountered St Giles before, you can make a huge difference. “You will also have the satisfaction of knowing that your fundraising has made a real difference to St Giles Hospice and all of the local patients and families that we care for. “During the Covid-19 pandemic there have been periods when we have had to cancel our fundraising events and close our shops which has had a major impact on our income, so your support now is more vital than ever. “We need to raise £850,000 every single month just to keep our services going and we’ve never needed our community more than we need you today.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

For more information about St Giles Hospice treks and challenges and the dates they are available visit www.stgileshospice.com/treks