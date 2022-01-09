People visiting Chasewater are being reminded not to feed birds as efforts continue to thwart the spread of avian flu.

Chasewater

While the number of cases have reduced in recent weeks, council chiefs say feeding wild birds may cause them to gather together and spread the disease.

A number of cases have been confirmed across the country, including in a number at Chasewater.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“While the number of cases of avian influenza in wild birds at Chasewater has reduced, we are still finding some affected birds. To ensure we keep cases low, it is really important not to feed the birds at the moment. “For those visiting Chasewater or any of our other country parks it’s really important that people follow the guidance on site. It may seem like a harmless activity but feeding can attract other wild birds to the area which can increase the risks of avion influenza. “Likewise, people should not touch or try to rescue any sick birds as they could be infected. “Anyone spotting injured or dead birds should report them to the Defra helpline.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report sick or injured birds should report them to park rangers or call 03459 335577 and select option 7.

Officers from Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards animal health team are also reminding people who keep birds and poultry that they must keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The measures – introduced in December – apply to anyone keeping birds, whether it’s a few hens in a back garden, rearing game birds or a large commercial farm.