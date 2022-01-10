The cast of a theatre group in Lichfield have been praised for rising to the challenge of bringing their new production to the stage.

Stefan Dufaye and Sarah Stanley in rehearsals for Abigail’s Party. Picture: Brian Duffy

The Lichfield Players will perform Abigail’s Party at the Garrick between 18th and 22nd January.

Director Nigel Lowe said the cast and crew had taken the disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus situation in their stride.

“The Lichfield Players cast have risen to the challenges of rehearsing in masks and being socially distanced, along with extra direction to ensure the safety of all involved. “This is my first role as director and it has been an absolute pleasure.” Nigel Lowe, The Lichfield Players

The production sees British suburbanites Laurence and Beverly entertaining their new neighbours, Angela and Tony, as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter Abigail is having a party to which Susan has been dis-invited.

The gathering starts of in a typically awkward, middle-class way with people who do not know each other – until the gin starts to flow.

“Written in 1977, the piece has often been described as a ‘state of the nation’ play, but I think the thoughts, prejudices, fears and ambitions of the characters can be seen played out in any era. “Even though it’s a comedy, audiences can relate to the characters and situation, I’m sure we all know a Beverley.” Nigel Lowe, The Lichfield Players

Tickets are priced from £15 and can be booked online.