Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Lichfield’s MP has tabled a question to the Home Secretary over claims a group has been learning tactics to break through police lines in a training session at Chasewater.

Reports in The Mail on Sunday over the weekend said an undercover reporter had witnessed the Alpha Men Assemble organisation carrying out the exercise.

The newspaper claims the group were preparing for action to target “vaccine centres, schools, councils and local directors of public health”.

The drill allegedly saw groups of men link arms to demonstrate how to break through police lines.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has now tabled a Parliamentary Written Question to the office over the reports.

“To ask the Secretary of State for the Home Department, if her Department or its agencies are aware of and are monitoring the activities of anti-vax group Alpha Men Assemble and Mr Danny Glass who reportedly recently held an exercise in Chasewater Park near Lichfield. and if she will make a statement?” Michael Fabricant’s Parliamentary Written Question

The Mail on Sunday’s report said 200 participants were put through their paces by “an Army veteran”.