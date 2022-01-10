The patience of residents is wearing thin on the long-awaited redevelopment of Lichfield city centre, a Liberal Democrat councillor has said.
The warning comes after Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said the next 12 months would see “visible progress” on the former Friarsgate site.
But Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said residents were fed up of waiting.
“Will these words turn into actions?
“I raised a number times during the last year concerns about the lack of activity at the Friarsgate site and made specific proposals.
“I appreciate that there has been a pandemic but the economy has picked up – so why is there still no action from Cllr Doug Pullen and Lichfield District Council?
“And the council are also making noises about not delivering on the new leisure centre they committed to in 2019.
“Both my and residents’ patience is wearing thin – it’s time for action.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Pullen told Lichfield Live that progress was coming – and insisted residents would be able to judge him should the mistakes of the past repeat themselves on the now rebranded Birmingham Road Site.
“The headline for the coming 12 months is that residents will see visible progress on the Birmingham Road Site as things start happening.
“The area clearly needs sorting, but we are expecting details to come to cabinet in February that will give a clearer indication of timeframes.
“The good thing about democracy and accountability is that if we don’t deliver what we want to then people can vote me out.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
I do love that Cllr Ray is quick off the mark saying ‘Will these words turn into actions?’
My question to Cllr Ray would be ‘Could you have done any better in a pandemic and reacted quicker?’
Don’t worry I’ll reply for you ‘No!’
Rome wasn’t built in a day – but really, this is getting ridiculous!
For the best part of 20 years Friarsgate has dominated the performance (or lack of it) of Lichfield District Council.
We have seen plans, revised plans, developers and Council members come and go; the main result is a large empty space in the centre of the City.
There is always talk of decentralisation, but if all local authorities are as efficient and decisive as Lichfield’s heaven help this country!
@Jon Arrowsmith…. Well ok, a case can be made for delays over the last eighteen months, although that doesn’t seem to have slowed other developments in Lichfield. So what about the other ten years or more?
Party politics are the bane of our council deliberations, together with covert cabinet meetings and the undisclosed information. It has gone on so long it is doomed to be a dog’s dinner now.
