The patience of residents is wearing thin on the long-awaited redevelopment of Lichfield city centre, a Liberal Democrat councillor has said.

The warning comes after Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said the next 12 months would see “visible progress” on the former Friarsgate site.

But Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said residents were fed up of waiting.

Cllr Paul Ray

“Will these words turn into actions? “I raised a number times during the last year concerns about the lack of activity at the Friarsgate site and made specific proposals. “I appreciate that there has been a pandemic but the economy has picked up – so why is there still no action from Cllr Doug Pullen and Lichfield District Council? “And the council are also making noises about not delivering on the new leisure centre they committed to in 2019. “Both my and residents’ patience is wearing thin – it’s time for action.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen told Lichfield Live that progress was coming – and insisted residents would be able to judge him should the mistakes of the past repeat themselves on the now rebranded Birmingham Road Site.

Doug Pullen