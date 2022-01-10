Plans for a new residential development in Stonnall have been rejected.

Developers hoped to demolish a warehouse unit on Cartersfield Lane to make way for three new four bedroom homes.

But planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for the scheme.

A planning decision report said:

“The site lies outside the settlement boundary of Stonnall and within the West Midlands Green Belt. “The location of the site outside the settlement boundary would introduce unsustainable development in open countryside. “The proposal is in conflict with Green Belt Policy. Although falling within an exception category, the development would result in greater harm to the openness of the Green Belt by virtue of the increase in built development. “The application is considered in fundamental conflict with the aims and intentions of the West Midlands Green Belt.” Planning decision report

Full details of the application and the decision notice can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.