For their first concert of 2022, Lichfield Arts brought a ray of sonic sunshine to the Guildhall when The Global Reggae Band made a welcome return to the venue.

The Global Reggae Band

The seven piece group played a series of high energy songs by the likes of Bob Marley and The Wailers, as well as putting reggae and ska back-beats to a number of songs from other genres.

With two guitars, bass, keyboards, drums, percussion, and lead vocals, the group packed a lot into their set.

There wasn’t much in the way of soloing, but the focus on tight ensemble playing, songs delivered with confidence, panache and a rolling rhythm, this was music designed for dancing and perhaps putting the past few months out of mind for a while.

Songs ranged from the feel good Something Good Going On, Red Red Wine, and an optimistic reading of Could You Be Loved?.

The Harder They Come and Baby I Love Your Way took the energy levels higher.

The second set included songs from the soul genre given a reggae makeover, with Stand By Me and Wherever I Lay My Hat being particularly inventive rearrangements of already familiar songs.