The leader of Lichfield District Council has hit back at a Lib Dem councillor who criticised delays over redevelopment of the city centre.

The former Tempest Ford site in Lichfield city centre

It comes after Cllr Paul Ray had warned patience was wearing thin on the land left vacant by the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said work was taking place to get the long-awaited redevelopment up and running on the rebranded Birmingham Road Site – and added that his Lib Dem counterpart should engage more in the process himself.

“In the last six months, Cllr Ray, you’ve barely scraped a 50% attendance record at Lichfield District Council – maybe if you bothered to show up you could help? “Meanwhile, I’ve been getting on with it to bring a cinema, jobs and green space to Lichfield’s stunning city centre.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, responded saying that he had already put forward ideas to revamp the area.

“I’ve raised specific proposals with you directly about alternative uses for the former Debenhams store as an indoor market and craft market, and available funding sources. “I just want you to get on and deliver.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The war of words comes after Cllr Pullen said residents would see “visible progress” made on the redevelopment of the former Friarsgate site over the next 12 months.