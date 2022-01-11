Only staff who were already working together in Downing Street offices were invited to a party during lockdown, Lichfield’s MP has said.
Michael Fabricant made his comments after a leaked email to ITV News revealed that as many as 100 people were invited to the gathering in the garden in May 2020.
Around 30 people are said to have attended, with witnesses claiming Boris Johnson and his wife were among them.
But the original invite was sent when lockdown rules were still in place restricting people from meeting others.
The gathering is now being looked at as part of an investigation led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, while the Metropolitan Police is also speaking with the Government about the reports.
Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told his social media followers that the facts should be considered.
“Was the Downing Street party a ‘flagrant breach of the rules’ as Labour are happily claiming?
“Sue Gray will decide, but the facts are that there are 80 or 90 offices in the Downing Street complex with key workers who were all operating closely together indoors.
“Only they were invited to relax in the open air – an enclosed garden – and would not have increased the risk of contagion. No outside guests were invited at all.
“These people had worked incredibly hard on all our behalves on the vaccine programme.”Michael Fabricant MP
But many Twitter uses criticised the MP for trying to “defend the indefensible”.
Another posted:
“Imagine shopworkers having a party after work, or postal workers, carers, doctors and nurses, or teachers all having a few cans in the playground – it wouldn’t have been allowed would it?
“This MP is confirming it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us.”Twitter user
Former England rugby international Brian Moore also criticised Mr Fabricant’s comments. He said:
“If these are the facts, they still do not amount to a defence under the laws that were in place at the time and under which ‘little people’ were fined.”Brian Moore
We couldn’t attend my grandmother’s funeral in 2020 which took place a few weeks before this No.10 party. The reason was we agreed to follow the rules set by a Government that seems to think those same rules do not apply to them. It is simply unforgivable to try and defend this.
Enough is enough. This is making fun of our continued pain and that suffered by tens of thousands of other people in the UK.
What a Berkeley.
On 10 May 2020 the pm addressed the nation as he started the ‘stay alert’ campaign.
We still had to work from home if possible and not use public transport if possible.
He said this about ‘gatherings’…
‘You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household’.
That’s household, not workplace mr F.
So clearly, this party was a breach.
In the same speech he said ‘ You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them’.
It’s so insulting to millions of us who did the right thing & many who couldn’t attend funerals or see loved ones for a final time.
Stop fabricating the truth.
The man wants sacking, remember the police arrested to women for walking together with cups of coffee outdoors. Although a Tory this disrespectful government needs to go
This is what Martin Reynolds wrote, “Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”
Even Lord Geidt would have to conclude that this was an invitation to a party, not a work invitation.
If those are your opinions Mr. Fabricant then they do not match those of your constituents and probably the vast majority of most others in this country.
Should you not do the honourable thing and stand down in view of the seriousness of this issue?
Even the diehard supporters of this party and their politicians must be wondering what they are playing at, surely?
This Government and these MPs, especially our own MP, are literally laughing at us all. That includes their own voters who have respected the pandemic rules without question.
What are the views of some of our local elected Conservatives on this? Or even those who continue to vote for this MP? Do you still think he does a good job for his constituency? If so, how and why?
Wow. Talk about missing the point.
Keep digging Michael.
This man sees everything – even this – from a Tory/Good, Labour/Bad perspective. He needs to grow up, open his eyes and realise it’s not just other Party supporters who are furious about this.
Well, I’ve heard some pathetic defences of the indefensible, but this just about takes the biscuit!
Gatherings like this were AGAINST THE LAW at the time. Thousands of people were mourning the death of family or friends. Millions more were refraining from seeing their loved ones. Obviously this didn’t extend to No 10.
Fabricant’s intervention is no doubt a further move in his quest for a knighthood. Shall we next hear that he is being interviewed on GBNews to defend the PM?
Surely even dedicated Conservative voters in Lichfield will find it hard to vote for him at the next election!
Michael Are you suffering” memory loss” now? No matter how you dress this incident up it was illegal. As a well known former tennis player said ” You cannot be serious!!”
Apparently Andy Street was “shocked” to hear of the party.
Awkward.
Utter and complete rubbish.
The rest of us were not mixing, not seeing relatives, not attending funerals, attending funerals with no wakes, standing out in the freezing cold at funerals as we could not gather inside, not seeing new born babies. This list could go on too many more situations.
That number of people should not have even been mixing in their offices, so no excuse lies with same people mixing outdoors. They should have been working from home etc and minimising contact, and you know, following the law.
Utterly disgraceful behaviour by the Prime Minister, his office, and poor show that it has any level of support from our elected MP.
Fabricant has been defending Boris on the BBC. Lichfield voters need to get rid of him
I was disgusted to witness the grovelling and the ridiculous statements made by your MP this morning, even when the interviewer was pointing out his dilemma he still continued.
I would love to hear the replies from his constituents and local venues shut down and liable to fines for breaking the rules
what a shameless charlatan we have as an MP. let’s make sure he is reminded of this at the next election. disgusting to think of all those families, the NHS who were struggling whilst they partied
Mr Fabricant’s explanation does have sound logic and considered in isolation of all other factors I really think it sounds reasonable. But it was very obviously a planned mass social gathering of government staff during a period when the government had told us we could not have social gatherings. It’s inexcusable and unjustifiable.
Fabricant making a fool of himself.
Making excuses for Boris the clown as usual.
Isn’t it wonderful to have an MP who looks at things objectively. Unfortunately not the member for Lichfield.
MLsays:
11th January, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Fabricant has been defending Boris on the BBC. Lichfield voters need to get rid of him.
We keep trying, but too many people sleep walk into the polling booths and vote for who they have always voted for and that’s why he keeps getting re-elected. Perhaps these voter’s standards are the same as Boris Johnson’s and the rest of the Tory party?
Michael Fabricant doesn’t have one ounce of integrity or honesty in his body. What a shameful way of behaving and defending the behaviour of others.
Michael Fabricant why can’t you keep your mouth shut, and fingers away from your twitter account….you really do look so foolish, trying to defend the indefensible.
I hope this gets rid of serial liar Boris, as quickly as possible. and we your constituents will not forget at the next election. Ashamed to say we were gullible Tory voters, but no again.
I guess there isn’t even a full handful of useful idiots prepared to defend the indefensible today hence our mp is all over the BBC & LBC.
He’s got no shame, no moral scruples and no integrity hence he’s there bleating on regardless into the ether.
God forbid he actually cared about human beings who’ve been through hell, who’ve given up seeing loved ones sometimes forever, who’ve sacrificed their own & their families’ mental and physical health by working in health, education, deliveries, police…etc etc.
Just go mr F and take the chief clown with you.
It is heartening to see the large majority of fellow Lichfield voters here share my abhorrence of Fabricant’s, frankly absurd, TV interview. He seems, as already noted above, to be after a knighthood. But in exacerbating the ‘one rule for us’ debate, he has brilliantly failed miserably to exonerate the PM in any way while simultaneously disgusting most of his constituents. Such failure merits a departure from public life, after a suitable apology. I won’t hold my breath while waiting for the apology
