Police are appealing for information after an attempted break-in in Elford.

The incident happened on Croft Close overnight between 8th and 9th January.

Offenders attempted to gain access to the house via patio doors which were fitted with anti-snap locks.

PCSO Margaret Griffiths said:

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen anyone suspicious hanging around the location beforehand, anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact police.” PCSO Margaret Griffiths, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 260 of 9th January.