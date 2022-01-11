Supermarket chain Tesco has applied for planning permission to erect signage on a new store in Lichfield.
The national retailer is taking on the former Marks and Spencer store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.
Lichfield Live revealed last month that Tesco had applied for a licence for the premises which would see it able to sell alcohol from 6am to midnight seven days a week.
The retailer has now put forward an application to put up a number of signs around the outside of the unit as part of the plans to make the unit a Tesco Express store.
A statement supporting the proposals said:
“We are proposing to install nine fascia signs, one projecting sign and six graphic vinyls at the store front and side.
“This has minimal affect on the existing building façade, keeping the existing material unchanged and using the precedent signage zones used by the previous occupier.”Tesco planning statement
Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Licensed Premises. Serving Alcohol.. 6.00 am until Midnight ??
WHAT?
Definitely NOT..
So Lichfield will be full of drunks at night.
Were are these peoples brains, all for the sake of a few extra £.
Okay got serving and selling confused. ( same difference) But surely this will also create on street late night Drinkers..nice and cozy with even benches to sit on in the Arcade, Undercover. Huge Ashtrays too.
I thought it was a Convenience Store for everyday goods and food. Not to encourage over zealous alcohol infused Party goers. ..Grrr!
Another reason Lichfield is going down the suff,everyone l talk to says the same thing
It’s very sad.nobody cares anymore
Leave a comment