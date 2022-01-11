Supermarket chain Tesco has applied for planning permission to erect signage on a new store in Lichfield.

The former Marks and Spencer store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre

The national retailer is taking on the former Marks and Spencer store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Lichfield Live revealed last month that Tesco had applied for a licence for the premises which would see it able to sell alcohol from 6am to midnight seven days a week.

The retailer has now put forward an application to put up a number of signs around the outside of the unit as part of the plans to make the unit a Tesco Express store.

A statement supporting the proposals said:

Part of the proposes signage on the new Tesco Express store in Lichfield

“We are proposing to install nine fascia signs, one projecting sign and six graphic vinyls at the store front and side. “This has minimal affect on the existing building façade, keeping the existing material unchanged and using the precedent signage zones used by the previous occupier.” Tesco planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.