Talks are continuing over plans to improve safety at a junction in Lichfield where a motorcyclist was killed.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Thousands signed a petition calling on changes to at Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue following the death of Luke Cotton in June.

It led to a public meeting in October where residents were told recommendations had been proposed to change the layout of the junction.

Cllr Paul Ray, representative for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said pressure was being put on Staffordshire County Council by councillors from across the political spectrum.

“County counillor Janice Silvester-Hall has confirmed that an engineer’s report which will set out the detailed design and costings for traffic signals at this junction is to be finalised this month or in February. “I am very disappointed and frustrated that the funding for these works has not yet been committed by Staffordshire County Council. “My and residents’ expectation is that the funding for these works has to be in the budget for highways works which starts in April so that these works are completed by the end of March 2023 at the very, very latest.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray said the strength of feeling on the need for changes at the junction was clear to see.