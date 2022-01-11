Kyla Brox

The vocal talents of Kyla Brox will be on offer at a concert in Lichfield next month.

The daughter of cult blues figure Victor Brox will be at the Guildhall on 12th February.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Kyla began her career as a teenager in her father’s band and has now honed her own sophisticated sound. “With many albums under her belt and many miles covered on the road, touring all over the world, Kyla Brox is widely regarded as one of the very best soul-blues singers Britain has ever produced.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available by calling 01543 262223 or visiting the Lichfield Arts website.