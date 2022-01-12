Computers, bikes and a TV have been stolen in a house burglary in Burntwood.

A gold watch was also taken by thieves from the property at Warren Road.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday (10th January) and 8am the following day.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are currently conducting local enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 101 of 11th January.