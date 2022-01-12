Brad Foster. Picture: Queensbury Promotions

Lichfield’s Brad Foster has set his sights firmly on a rematch with Jason Cunningham in 2022.

The boxer lost his British and Commonwealth belts in controversial fashion in a televised bout last October.

Despite the likes of Carl Frampton having the city fighter up after 12 rounds, two of the judges had Cunningham a point up to hand him the victory.

Foster’s manager PJ Rowson said he was desperate to get back in the ring and set the record straight.

“There’s only one fight Brad wants in 2022 and that’s the Cunningham rematch. “Everyone I’ve spoken to since has told me they had Brad winning the fight, so he surely deserves a rematch? We will fight him whenever and wherever he wants. “Brad would have taken a rematch with him in Doncaster the day after their first fight, that’s how keen he is to put the record straight. “We’ve watched the fight several times and each time we come to the same conclusion, that Brad won comfortably. “He was so far ahead after eight rounds that Cunningham needed a knockout to win.” PJ Rowson

Cunningham has since joined Foster in Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions stable.

Rowson said he hoped it would make the chances of the fight happening again even greater.