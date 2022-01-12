Local school pupils will help plant the first trees in a new woodland area being created in Burntwood to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Students from Holly Grove Primary School will be joining others from Chase Terrace Academy for the initiative which will see the Mercian Labels Community Woodland created.

The trees have been donated by The Woodland Trust as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The land between Stables Way and Ironstone Road has been provided by Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council and will feature 439 trees.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This is a great example of partnership working between a significant local business, local schools, community organisations, Lichfield District Council and the town council. “We have been more than happy to make the links between the various partners and facilitate this exciting project which will enhance the local environment for many years to come and help address climate change issues in our town.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Julie Poppleton, director of careers education at Chase Terrace Academy, said:

“We are delighted to be a part of this exciting community project. “Our students are proud to be making such a positive contribution to planting local trees in the local woodland areas which they and their families live in that will benefit our climate and environment.” Julie Poppleton, Chase Terrace Academy

The trees will be planted in a ceremony on Friday (14th January).

Hugo Gell, sales and marketing director at Mercian Labels, said: