That’ll Be The Day

A show celebrating the golden age of rock and roll is celebrating its 35th anniversary with performances at the Lichfield Garrick.

That’ll Be The Day will be at the city theatre on 4th and 5th February.

A spokesperson said:

“From humble beginnings, the show has grown into a must see attraction all over the UK, coming up with a new production from its multi-talented cast year after year. “Unashamedly nostalgic, That’ll Be The Day takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the golden age of rock and roll and pop music.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick websiteL.