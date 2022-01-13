Coronavirus vaccination card

People are being invited to get their coronavirus booster jabs at a walk-in session in Lichfield.

The session takes place between 10am and 4pm on 21st January at Lichfield Fire Station.

It comes after the Omicron variant saw Covid rates across Staffordshire reach just below 2,000 per 100,000 over the festive period.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:

“It’s great to see more walk-in clinics announced to make it easier for Staffordshire people to start the year by getting boosted and getting protected. “Omicron is still spreading through our communities at a much quicker rate than we’ve seen with previous variants, so it’s vital people give themselves as much protection as possible to avoid becoming ill from Covid and its long-term side effects.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Details of all walk-in clinics across Staffordshire can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus. People can also book a booster appointment via the national booking portal at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.