Time is running out for parents in Lichfield and Burntwood to get their primary school applications in.

The deadline across Staffordshire for September starts is 15th January.

Last year saw nine out of ten parents offered a place at their first choice school, while 98% were allocated one of their top three preferred settings.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The majority of parents have already submitted their applications, but we want to make sure that as many parents as possible apply before the closing date, so they are not at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating places.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on how to apply for school places visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/admissions.